Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 10,264 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 128,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter.

GGN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,579. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

