Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,176. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

