Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,110. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22.

