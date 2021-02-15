Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carvana by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.05. 40,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,162. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $304.48. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.79.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total transaction of $6,814,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,965,517 shares of company stock valued at $737,329,892 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

