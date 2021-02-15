Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 618,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

