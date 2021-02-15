Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

