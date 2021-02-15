Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 485,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

