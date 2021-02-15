Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1,196.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,451 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after acquiring an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.93. The company had a trading volume of 72,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,124. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

