Cobham (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Cobham plc (OTCMKTS:CBHMF) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Cobham Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBHMF)

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

