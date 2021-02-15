Contrasting Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) & Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Immutep, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Immutep 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immutep has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.21%. Given Immutep’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immutep is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Immutep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.29 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.72 Immutep $4.92 million 26.40 -$9.04 million N/A N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Immutep.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immutep beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors. Its other products include IMP761, IMP701 and IMP731, all of which are related to lymphocyte activation gene 3, a gene linked to the regulation of T cells in immune responses. Immutep Limited has partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., INSIGHT, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

