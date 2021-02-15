Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 706 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $243.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,772. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.