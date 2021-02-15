Costello Asset Management INC Buys 135 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.67. 46,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

