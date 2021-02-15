Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

