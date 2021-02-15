Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK) Trading 8.6% Higher

Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $15.78. 30,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 63,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

