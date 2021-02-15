Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK) Trading 8.6% Higher

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPK)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $15.78. 30,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 63,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Developed Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit