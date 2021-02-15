Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.8 days.
Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
