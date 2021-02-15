Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.8 days.

Dream Unlimited stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

