Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 66,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.48. 108,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,534. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

