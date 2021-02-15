EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 2,774 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for approximately 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Fortive by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 356.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,834. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.