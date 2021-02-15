EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $23.45 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. 571,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

