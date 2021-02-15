EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.78. 28,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,555. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

