EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $257,844,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,970.20.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,150.58. 16,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,069. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,290.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,922.09.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.