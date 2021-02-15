EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $24,771,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $8.33 on Monday, hitting $155.01. 78,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,576. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

