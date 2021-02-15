Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,370,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 378,975 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.96% of Enerplus worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 45.0% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.72. 134,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

