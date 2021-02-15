Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $47.64. 476,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,545. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.