Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fathom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

