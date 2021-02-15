FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Shares Down 0.9%

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH)’s share price were down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

