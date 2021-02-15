Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 141,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.