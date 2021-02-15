Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) rose 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

