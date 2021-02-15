GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lowered by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 111,081 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 373,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

