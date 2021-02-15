Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Trading Down 3.6%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

About Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU)

Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association for its members primarily from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It owns a 49% interest in ProGold Limited Liability Company that owns and leases its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

