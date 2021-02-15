Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

