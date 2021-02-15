Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 44.9% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.12 or 0.00018584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $132.59 million and $2.59 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,079.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.62 or 0.03685073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.88 or 0.00435779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.67 or 0.01464299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00499183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.00459190 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00327582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,536,698 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

