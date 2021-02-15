HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lessened by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,314 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $32,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

