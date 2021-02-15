Head-To-Head Contrast: SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ)

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium World Communications has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd and Iridium World Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom Co.,Ltd and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 5.85% 4.70% 2.43% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SK Telecom Co.,Ltd and Iridium World Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom Co.,Ltd $15.10 billion 1.21 $711.93 million $1.15 21.80 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services segment provides local, domestic and international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services; broadband Internet access; Internet protocol TV and mobile over-the-top; and leased line solutions, Internet data center, and network solution services. The Commerce Services segment operates 11st, an online open marketplace; and T-commerce network that offer assortment of goods and services through pre-recorded television programming. The Other Businesses segment provides marketing platform services, such as Syrup Wallet, a mobile wallet service; OK Cashbag, a loyalty points program; and One Store, a mobile application marketplace. The Security Services segment offers physical security services, which includes centralized monitoring system; information security solutions, such as information security consulting, managed security, and cyber threat intelligence solutions; and operates parking management and security solutions business. In addition, it offers call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, system software development and supply, quantum information and communications, data base and internet website, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures and sells e-book; sells contents and mastering quality sound album; sells and trades in anti-theft and surveillance devices; and operates information and communications facilities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 3.9 million fixed-line telephone and 31.5 million wireless subscribers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Iridium World Communications

There is no company description available for Iridium World Communications Ltd.

