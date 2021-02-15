HempCoin (THC) Price Up 13.1% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $8,497.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.12 or 0.99894080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00104104 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003003 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,627,598 coins and its circulating supply is 260,492,448 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.