Himension Fund Acquires Shares of 100,507 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,857,000. Pinduoduo comprises 6.0% of Himension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.59. 135,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,177,359. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

