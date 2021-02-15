Himension Fund Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Himension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Beyond Meat comprises 0.3% of Himension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after buying an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 91.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 342.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 543.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 151,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,533,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,593. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -389.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

