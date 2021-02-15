HOMIHELP Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005006 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $42,190.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

