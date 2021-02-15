Hudock Inc. Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 140.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $24,556,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

LLY opened at $207.29 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

