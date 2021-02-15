Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 14th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,603,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Indoor Harvest
