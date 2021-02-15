Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 14th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,603,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

