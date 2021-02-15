Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inogen saw revenue growth in its Rental segment in the third quarter. Sequential growth in total revenues and a strong liquidity position are encouraging. Inogen expects the business-to-business arm to be a strong contributor to revenues in 2020, thanks to the Tidal Assist Ventilator. However, Inogen ended the third quarter on a weak note, reporting wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss. Inogen reported a decline in business-to-business international and domestic revenues in the third quarter of 2020. Also, decline in direct-to-consumer revenues during the quarter is concerning. The company saw softness in its Sales segment in the third quarter. The significant contraction in gross margin and operating loss added to the woes. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

INGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,045. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.04 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth $269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 27.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

