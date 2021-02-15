Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,848. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

