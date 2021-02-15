IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.96. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit