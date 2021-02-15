iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.02. 8,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,731. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

