Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 222,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,690. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

