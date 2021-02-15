Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) (LON:KAY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc (KAY.L) (LON:KAY) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.10 ($0.26). Approximately 20,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 41,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The firm has a market cap of £75.94 million and a PE ratio of 50.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.98.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Plc Company Profile

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

