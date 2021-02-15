Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 43,414 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 385,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 161,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,548. Yandex has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 217.15, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.