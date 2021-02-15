Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.86 Million in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit