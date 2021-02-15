Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.86 Million in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

