Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $176,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,438. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $272.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.43.

