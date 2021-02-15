Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Invests $33.66 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 492,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. 317,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

