LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $12,808.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000138 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001391 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00032470 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,054,162,240 coins and its circulating supply is 706,543,550 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

